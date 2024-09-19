CMRS begins second inspection of underground Pune Metro stretch

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) team has commenced the second inspection of the underground metro stretch from District Court to Swargate. The safety certificate required to begin passenger services will be issued after a final inspection at a later date. The Pune metro stretch from District Court to Swargate spans 3.64 kilometres and includes three stations — Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate. In February, a test run was conducted on the route that passes beneath the Mutha riverbed between District Court and Budhwar Peth. (HT FILE)

The state government and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) await official communication from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the inauguration of the stretch scheduled on September 27.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “We addressed the technical issues raised at the first preliminary inspection. CMRS will visit again for final inspection before issuing the safety certificate.”

The authorities are taking steps to inaugurate the route before the election code of conduct comes into effect for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Maha-Metro also plans a groundbreaking ceremony for the underground stretch from Swargate to Katraj on the same day.

On August 16, the Union cabinet approved the extension of the Swargate to Katraj underground line as part of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line under Pune Metro Phase-I.

The estimated cost of the 5.5-km underground metro line is ₹2,954.53 crore. The funding for the project will be equally shared by the Centre and the state government, with additional contributions from bilateral agencies.