CNG price hiked by ₹6 per kg in Pune
The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been increased by ₹6 in Pune from Thursday. This is the seventh price hike since April this year. The petrol and diesel price have also been increased by 8 paise and 7 paise respectively.
The price revision comes amidst rising prices of the natural gas at source both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. Rising prices have forced suppliers and distributors to cut down on industrial supplies since the past many weeks.
“Overall, there is a shortage of CNG gas as there is no supply from Russia and Ukraine, thus impacting the CNG rates. Whatever Opaque gas is there is being purchased by Unites States of America and Australia, which is also causing shortage in India. Hopefully, in the future rates of petrol, diesel and CNG will come down,” said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers’ Association (AIPDA).
Box
Price rise
Petrol ₹105.91 ( increased by ₹00 .08 per litre)
Power ₹111. 57 (increased by ₹00.08 per litre)
Diesel ₹92.43 ( increased by ₹00.07 per litre)
CNG ₹91. 00 (increased by ₹ 6 per kg).
-
-
-
Autorickshaw unions to go on half-day strike on August 9
After the Compressed natural gas rates were increased by Rs 6 on Wednesday, the auto-rickshaw unions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas have decided to go on a half-day strike on August 9 and they plan to hold protests outside Pune MP Girish Bapat's office. The price of CNG has now increased from Rs 85 to Rs 91 per kg. The unions are also demanding to revise the auto fare as per new rates.
