CNG price hiked by 6 per kg in Pune

pune news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:51 PM IST
The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been increased by 6 in Pune from Thursday
ByJigar Hindocha

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been increased by 6 in Pune from Thursday. This is the seventh price hike since April this year. The petrol and diesel price have also been increased by 8 paise and 7 paise respectively.

The price revision comes amidst rising prices of the natural gas at source both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. Rising prices have forced suppliers and distributors to cut down on industrial supplies since the past many weeks.

“Overall, there is a shortage of CNG gas as there is no supply from Russia and Ukraine, thus impacting the CNG rates. Whatever Opaque gas is there is being purchased by Unites States of America and Australia, which is also causing shortage in India. Hopefully, in the future rates of petrol, diesel and CNG will come down,” said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers’ Association (AIPDA).

Price rise

Petrol 105.91 ( increased by 00 .08 per litre)

Power 111. 57 (increased by 00.08 per litre)

Diesel 92.43 ( increased by 00.07 per litre)

CNG 91. 00 (increased by 6 per kg).

