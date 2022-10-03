Home / Cities / Pune News / CNG price hiked by Rs4, domestic piped natural gas to cost more

CNG price hiked by Rs4, domestic piped natural gas to cost more

pune news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The gas distribution firm Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the vehicular segment in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect Sunday midnight

According to MNGL officials, the above revision in CNG and DPNG has been exercised on account of an increase in the input cost of natural gas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to MNGL officials, the above revision in CNG and DPNG has been exercised on account of an increase in the input cost of natural gas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The gas distribution firm Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the vehicular segment in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect Sunday midnight.

The CNG price has been increased by 4 per kilogram including taxes, taking the overall price from 87 per kg to Rs91 per kg.

The Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) price has been hiked by 3 per standard cubic meter (SCM). With this rate hike, the domestic PNG price has been revised from Rs49.50 per SCM to 52.50 per SCM from Sunday midnight.

According to MNGL officials, the above revision in CNG and DPNG has been exercised on account of an increase in the input cost of natural gas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out