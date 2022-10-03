CNG price hiked by Rs4, domestic piped natural gas to cost more

The gas distribution firm Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the vehicular segment in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect Sunday midnight.

The CNG price has been increased by ₹4 per kilogram including taxes, taking the overall price from ₹87 per kg to Rs91 per kg.

The Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) price has been hiked by ₹3 per standard cubic meter (SCM). With this rate hike, the domestic PNG price has been revised from Rs49.50 per SCM to ₹52.50 per SCM from Sunday midnight.

According to MNGL officials, the above revision in CNG and DPNG has been exercised on account of an increase in the input cost of natural gas.