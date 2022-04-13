CNG prices jump to ₹73 per kg in Pune
PUNE After a week of being stable, the CNG prices in Pune were increased by ₹5 on Wednesday. The price of CNG, which until April 6 was ₹68 per kg, increased to ₹73 per kg.
According to Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association, the reason behind the CNG price increase was hike in the cost of an additive gas (in CNG), which is not manufactured in India and has to be imported.
Daruwala said, “The price of this gas has increased in the international market, resulting in the price rise. The Russia-Ukraine war, which is still going on, is impacting other industries, one being that of additive gas making which requires several ingredients. We are hoping that the rates will come down, once the war is over.”
Earlier, the state government had announced to cut down the VAT on natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per central, effective from April 1 the rates CNG gas in Pune had gone down to ₹62 per kg. However, this was short lived and residents could not get much benefit of these rates, which were hiked again consecutively.
Citizens are unhappy about the constant increase in price. Sumedh Vanarase an IT professional said, “I recently bought a new CNG car as we were fed up of increasing petrol prices from the last few months, but now similar thing is happening with CNG gas rates. If CNG rates also keep on increasing and reach up to ₹100 per kg then it won’t be affordable for common public.”
The price is bound to affect PMPML and auto-rickshaw drivers as most of the vehicles run on CNG.
Prices of petrol and diesel however remained unchanged at ₹119.96 per litre and ₹102.67 per litre in the city.
Headline: Prices hiked for the second time in April
CNG rates in Pune city
2022:
April 13- ₹73 per kg
April 6- ₹68 per kg
2021:
November 12 - ₹ 62.10 per kg
September 26 - ₹57.50 per kg
May 4- ₹55.50 per kg
2020:
December 1 - ₹53.85 per kg
-
