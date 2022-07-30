College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road

A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.

The Sinhgad police have lodged an FIR against the truck driver.

According to the police, the injured was rushed to a hospital but proclaimed dead on arrival. Police inspector Shailesh Sankhe said teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused and a case of rash and negligent driving has been filed.