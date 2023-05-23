Pune student booked for allegedly molesting female friend

The Kondhwa police have booked a college student for allegedly molesting his female friend as he was angry that their common friend dropped her home on a two-wheeler at night. The youth later sent the complainant’s private photos to her relatives from her mobile phone. The Kondhwa police have booked a college student for allegedly molesting his female friend (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The victim, a Pisoli resident, lodged a complaint at Kondhwa police station. According to the FIR, the accused is her friend. He became enraged when the complainant was dropped home by her college friend on a two-wheeler at 8 pm on May 18. The accused molested and verbally abused her, before forcibly taking her mobile phone and allegedly sending her private photos to her brother and cousin’s husband through Facebook and WhatsApp platforms.