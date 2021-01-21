IND USA
College students in Pune demand restart of offline classes
College students in Pune demand restart of offline classes

Pune: Students pursing college and university studies have sought resumption of campus studies after the state government allowed offline classes for Class 9 to Class 12 students from November last year
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:05 PM IST

Pune: Students pursing college and university studies have sought resumption of campus studies after the state government allowed offline classes for Class 9 to Class 12 students from November last year. Offline classes for Class 5 to Class 8 will also resume from January 27.

The state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant had announced that a decision will be taken by January 20 about reopening universities. The state higher education directorate is waiting for orders.

“One semester is complete and soon there will be exams, but still lectures at colleges have not started. I came from Latur to Pune just to attend college, as it is always better than online education. Back in our village, there is internet connectivity issue. With news of university and college campuses reopening making the rounds, I returned to Pune.” said Siddharth Kamble, a second year Arts students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

With schools and colleges in the state closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, classes were conducted online. With the online mode of teaching having limitations, Samant had said that he will meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and a decision to reopen colleges will be made soon.

“We are getting many emails from students to start the traditional way of teaching of offline classes, practical and other classroom learnings. Many principals and faculty have showed their readiness to resume campus studies and we are waiting for the nod from the state government,” said SPPU pro vice-chancellor NS Umrani.

Dhanraj Mane, state director of higher education, said, “We have yet to receive any order to restart offline lectures in universities and colleges.”

