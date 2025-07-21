Commissioner orders mandatory third-party inspection for civic works over 5 lakh

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has ordered strict action against departments avoiding third-party checks for development works over ₹5 lakh. The commissioner’s order states that only EIL is authorised to check the quality of civic works. If any other agency is used—or if the quality check is skipped—the department head and engineers responsible will face disciplinary action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carries out development works worth over ₹5 lakh every year (excluding repair and maintenance). As per government rules, the quality of these works must be checked by Engineers India Limited (EIL), a third-party agency appointed by the Government of India.

However, it was found that some departments were avoiding this mandatory quality check. Taking serious note of the issue, Ram issued the order on July 17.

“All zonal and regional offices must get at least 10% of their ongoing works inspected through the vigilance department. The reports must be submitted to the PMC headquarters without delay,” he said.

“Any tender moved forward without EIL’s inspection will be considered a serious violation,” the circular said.

In the past, citizens have complained about poor-quality work, delays, and incomplete projects. To improve transparency and quality, PMC has now made EIL inspection mandatory for all projects above ₹5 lakh until March 2027.

In case EIL inspection is not possible due to special circumstances, departments must first obtain written approval from the additional commissioner.

“We are receiving repeated complaints about low-quality work from contractors. This new process will help ensure accountability and better execution,” a senior PMC official said.