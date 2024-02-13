Committed to transforming COEP into world-class institution: Prof Bhirud

Prof Sunil Bhirud, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of COEP Tech University, said the Board of Governance is committed to transforming the University into a World Class Institute. Dr Pramod Chaudhari (L) and Prof Sunil Bhirud during the meeting on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

He was speaking at the Press Conference held at COEP, on Tuesday.

Dr Pramod Chaudhari, chairman of the board of governance (BOG), COEP Tech University, Dr D N Sonawane, registrar, COEP Tech University, and Dr Ravindra Utgikar, advisor BOG, COEP Tech University, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhari said, “Dr Bhirud’s extensive and rich experience of working with esteemed institutions like VJTI, Mumbai University, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will prove to be beneficial for implementing the future plans of COEP Tech University, and we will extend full support to him.”

KPMG, a world-class consulting organisation, based on primary and secondary research of the COEP Tech University has submitted a diagnostics report along with recommendations for transformation. Based on this report certain areas have been prioritized for implementation, informed Dr. Chaudhari.

“COEP Tech University has an alumni base of more than 45,000 alumni working across the globe. Many of them are keen to actively participate in the institution’s progression to the next level. US-based alumni like Narendra Kale, Ashish Achlerkar, and Rohan Kelkar among others have time and again expressed willingness to extend significant support to the University,” Chaudhari added.

Elaborating on the progress of the partnership with the Gokhale Institute of Political Science and Economics, Prof Bhirud said, “Under this partnership, professors of Gokhale Institute of Political Science and Economics are conducting Engineering Economics classes in COEP Tech University. 179 students from different engineering streams have enrolled for the same. This includes 82 students from Computer Engineering, 31 from Electrical Engineering, 48 from Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering and 18 from the Instrumentation & Control Engineering department. Understanding the importance of the subject, students have responded positively to this course.”