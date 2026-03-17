Community members meet Rural SP, demand additional sections against Saswad attack accused

​A delegation of members from the Muslim community in Pune on Monday met senior police officials regarding the alleged attack on youths breaking their Ramzan fast (iftar) at Bopdeo Ghat near Saswad on Friday, urging authorities to identify and arrest those responsible. Activists present at the meeting said the delegation had also requested the police to invoke stricter provisions, including Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in the FIR registered in the case. (HT PHOTO)

During the meeting, the delegation urged the police to act swiftly, trace the accused and ensure their immediate arrest so that justice is delivered and such incidents do not recur.

Activists present at the meeting said the delegation had also requested the police to invoke stricter provisions, including Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in the FIR registered in the case. They stressed that stringent legal action should be taken against those involved in the attack.

A mob of around 100 unidentified persons allegedly attacked a group of Muslim youths who had gathered to break their Ramzan fast near Bopdeo Ghat on the outskirts of Pune on Friday evening. Social worker and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Taj Siddiqui said, “We met the SP and requested him to swiftly arrest the accused. The officer has instructed police station officials to take strict action. An application seeking the addition of more BNS sections has been submitted to the SP.”

The incident took place around 6.30 pm near Askarwadi–Bhiwari ahead of Bopdeo Ghat, when the youths were breaking their day-long roza at an open spot near a pond.

Based on a complaint filed by Firoz Javed Sayyed, a case has been registered against unidentified persons at Saswad police station.

Police said the FIR has been registered under sections 118(1), 189(2), 190, 191(2)(B), 351(2)(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and section 135 of the Bombay Police Act.