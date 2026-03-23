Pune - For many years now, the narrow bridge over the Mutha river has been a major choke point for commuters, especially during peak hours. From Saturday, March 21, 2026 however, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has thrown open to the public one side of the newly constructed bridge over the river, offering commuters travelling on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway between Vadgaon and Warje considerable relief from persistent traffic congestion. Commuters get relief as Mutha River bridge at Warje partially opens

The much-anticipated development is expected to significantly ease bottlenecks on the stretch and save considerable travel time for daily commuters. An estimated 60,000 to 70,000 motorists who use this route every day will directly benefit from the improved traffic flow. It was in January 2025 that the NHAI undertook the bridge widening project to ease traffic congestion for commuters. Now, one side of the bridge has been completed and thrown open to the public whereas the section for vehicles travelling from Satara towards Mumbai is expected to be ready in the next two months.

As per the information shared by the NHAI, traffic congestion along this corridor intensified after the successful completion of the Chandani Chowk traffic improvement project, which involved an investment of approximately ₹350 crore and construction of eight ramps, two tunnels, and a 17-kilometre road network. While that project decongested Chandani Chowk, traffic pressure shifted to the narrow bridge over the Mutha river near Warje. Evening hours, in particular, witnessed huge traffic snarls on this stretch. With the opening of one section of the new bridge, traffic is now flowing smoothly across three lanes, leading to a reduction in travel time by approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

Sanjay Kadam, project director, NHAI, said, “The widening of the bridge over the Mutha river is being carried out to permanently address the issue of traffic congestion on this crucial stretch. We have now opened one side of the bridge for vehicular movement. The bridge will have a total of six lanes; three on each side and currently, traffic has started on three lanes. This has already resulted in noticeable relief for commuters. Once the remaining section is completed and opened, the traffic flow will become even more seamless and efficient.”

Regular commuters have welcomed the move, calling it a much-needed intervention. Amit Sanghi, an information technology (IT) professional who travels daily from Hinjawadi to Katraj, said, “Earlier, this stretch used to be the most frustrating part of my commute. Spending nearly an hour just to cross the bridge was exhausting. Now, I’m able to pass through in under 15 to 20 minutes, which is a huge relief.”

Similarly, Sunita Kale, a Warje resident who frequently travels to Satara, said, “The traffic used to pile up every evening, and there seemed to be no solution in sight. With the new bridge section open, the difference is clearly visible. It has made daily travel much smoother and less stressful.”