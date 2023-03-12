Complaint against man for derogatory post against former MP Nilesh Rane

A complaint has been registered on Saturday at cyber police station in Pune against a man for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament Nilesh Rane on a social media website. The incident happened between February 11 and March 6. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the complaint filed by Yogesh Arun Shingate (38), a resident of Deccan, accused Rahul Magar allegedly posted a controversial post against Nilesh Rane on a social media website.

The incident happened between February 11 and March 6. In his complaint, Shingate alleged that accused Magar had also posted derogatory posts on social media against a woman based in Thane. By posting such social media posts, the accused tried to malign the image of Rane, hence a complaint was registered at the cyber police station in Pune city.

Meenal Patil, senior police inspector at cyber police station said, “We have registered a non-cognizable offence against the accused.”