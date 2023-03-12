Home / Cities / Pune News / Complaint against man for derogatory post against former MP Nilesh Rane

As per the complaint filed by Yogesh Arun Shingate (38), a resident of Deccan, accused Rahul Magar allegedly posted a controversial post against Nilesh Rane on a social media website

A complaint has been registered on Saturday at cyber police station in Pune against a man for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament Nilesh Rane on a social media website.

The incident happened between February 11 and March 6. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident happened between February 11 and March 6. In his complaint, Shingate alleged that accused Magar had also posted derogatory posts on social media against a woman based in Thane. By posting such social media posts, the accused tried to malign the image of Rane, hence a complaint was registered at the cyber police station in Pune city.

Meenal Patil, senior police inspector at cyber police station said, “We have registered a non-cognizable offence against the accused.”

