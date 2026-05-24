Complaints seeking action against aggressive stray dogs spike after SC order

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received as many as 50 complaints from different parts of the city in the past two days (May 21-22) following the recent Supreme Court order permitting euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill and demonstrably dangerous stray dogs under strictly defined legal conditions. Most of these complaints are citing repeated dog bite incidents, aggressive canine behaviour and growing concerns over public safety in residential areas (Representative photo)

Most of these complaints are citing repeated dog bite incidents, aggressive canine behaviour and growing concerns over public safety in residential areas.

The spike in complaints follows the Supreme Court’s clarification on May 20 that local authorities may take legally permissible action, including euthanasia, but only after assessment by qualified veterinary experts and strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. However, the court order does not grant blanket permission for culling stray dogs based solely on public complaints or perception of aggression.

Pankaj Bhagat, a resident of Wanworie, said, “Residents are not asking for indiscriminate action, but public safety cannot be ignored. In many areas, children and senior citizens are afraid to step out because of repeated stray dog attacks and aggressive behaviour. The civic body must act swiftly within the legal framework.”

PMC officials said the civic body is reviewing complaints and will follow due legal procedure before initiating any action.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Every complaint must be examined on merit. Action can only be taken after veterinary experts assess whether the dog is genuinely rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably dangerous as defined under the legal framework.”

Dr Funde-Bhosale said, “The PMC is setting up dog pounds and animal shelters, and these canines, after a complaint, will be kept at these centres for observation. The PMC is likely to establish a committee that will examine the animals. After medical evaluation, they will suggest further directions, as per the strictly defined legal conditions.”

Animal activists stated that the Animal Birth Control programme remains the legally mandated approach for stray dog population management, and euthanasia can only be considered in exceptional circumstances supported by medical and behavioural evidence.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, “Public fear is understandable after dog bite incidents, but emotional reactions cannot replace scientific assessment. The law is clear that euthanasia is the last resort, not the first response.”