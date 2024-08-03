Concerns over spread of Zika virus in Pimpri-Chinchwad 

Two people from Pimpri-Chinchwad areas on Friday tested positive for the Zika virus infection, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) reports confirmed. Apart from them, eight more cases of the infection were reported in Pune district on Friday. Out of the total cases reported on Friday, six were from Pune and two cases each from Pune Rural and PCMC. Since July 20, Pune district has reported 65 Zika virus cases, said the officials. (HT PHOTO)

A 24-year-old man from Nigdi, who was admitted at D Y Patil Hospital and a 34-year-old man from Pimple Gurav who was receiving treatment at AIMS Hospital, Aundh tested positive for Zika on Friday.

Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said, “The samples of both the patients were sent to the NIV, Pune. The reports received confirmed the presence of the virus in their samples. Both the patients are stable and undergoing treatment at private hospitals.”

He further added that the PCMC health team has started surveillance and during visits to the residence of both patients, none of their family members were found symptomatic.

“We have started a survey in a five-kilometre radius around the residence of both patients, and priority will be given towards screening of pregnant women. Samples of any pregnant woman and symptomatic patients will be sent to NIV for testing,” he said.

Out of the total cases reported on Friday, six were from Pune and two cases each from Pune Rural and PCMC. Since July 20, Pune district has reported 65 Zika virus cases, said the officials.

Out of the six cases reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, three are pregnant women. A 24-year-old woman from Warje who is 24-weeks pregnant tested positive on July 31 and her anomaly scan reports are normal. Also, a 27-year-old pregnant woman from Warje tested positive. She is 36-weeks pregnant, Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant health officer of PMC said.

Another 25-year-old pregnant woman from Mundhwa tested positive for the virus on Friday. She complained of symptoms like fever and rash and is 12 weeks pregnant. Besides, a 34-year-old woman from Warje, a 42-year-old man from Kothrud and a 38-year-old man from Senapati Bapat road have tested positive said the officials.

In Pune rural two fresh cases were reported one each in Khadakwasla and Shikrapur.

The PMC on Friday sent 41 samples of suspected pregnant women to NIV for testing.