Cong stage protest in front of Pune civic chief over mishandling of Covid situation

PUNE: The Congress leaders on Monday gheraoed Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar over the mishandling of Covid-19 situation in the city.

The political leaders staged an agitation before the civic chief present at the standing committee meeting.

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe, Aba Bagul, Arvind Shinde, Sanjay Balgude and Datta Bahirat led the protest.

Bagwe said, “The Congress had alerted the municipal commissioner about the Covid second surge and even held a meeting with him on March 30 seeking various steps to check the virus spread. Now, there is acute shortage of beds and Remdesivir injections.”

Bagul said that due to shortage of staff at the Naidu hospital, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is allowing relatives inside the ward to take care of patients.

Shinde alleged that Covid helplines are not working. He said that it’s PMC’s responsibility to provide injections and medicines at civic-body run shops.

The municipal commissioner assured that the administration would take adequate steps to address the crisis.