Congress demands action against contractor involved in garbage scam
The Congress leaders in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have demanded municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar take strict action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) related contractor involved in the garbage scam. They also warned about filing a case in court regarding the same.
Congress leaders Ramesh Bagwe, Mohan Joshi, Aba Bagul and Datta Bahirat meet Kumar on Wednesday and demanded to initiate strict action.
By filing a series of applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Bahirat and his colleagues exposed corruption in the garbage transportation system. The civic administration has taken note of their complaints and recently recovered ₹70 lakh from the contractor.
Recently, the municipal commissioner also initiated an inquiry into the matter after the media highlighted the corruption in the case.
Bahirat said, “On January 19, the administration informed us that they recovered ₹70 lakh from the contractor and inquiry is underway for various complaints filed by them. Though it was decided that the contractor would repair and maintain his vehicles outside, it was found that PMC vehicle depot used their accessories to repair contractor’s vehicle.”
“The RTI documents show fake bills submitted by the contractor and the PMC have paid bills for garbage transportation without any inspection.”
“The same garbage vehicles were used at two different wards and staff names also match. How is it, that a vehicle can run at the same time with the same staff at two different locations? We had requested for GPS location, entry time of vehicle, and got answers only after constant follow up,” he said.
Mangrove cell starts demolition drives in newly-acquired areas
Mumbai The state forest department's mangrove cell started to identify and demolish illegal structures built on notified forest land in mangrove areas, whose custody it has received over the past year. In the last week, in Thane's Kopri village, the forest department initiated prosecution against seven people for erecting six shanties on CRZ-1 land and action has been planned against another 100 such structures.
5 caged chimpanzees rescued in Assam’s Karbi Anglong; 2 smugglers arrested
Five caged chimpanzees were rescued from a four-wheeler vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday adding that two Manipur residents were arrested in this connection and they are being interrogated by forest officials. The five caged chimpanzees were kept inside a Maruti Ecco Van, registered in Manipur and carrying a MN number plate (MN-01-AG-5829), said sub-divisional police officer West Karbi Anglong's Bokajan, John Das.
Sharad Pawar reacts to Raj Thackery's 'ultimatum' on loudspeakers at mosques
Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will think over it seriously after MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3. Pawar said Thackeray never speaks on relevant issues such as inflation and unemployment, alleging that he is doing the BJP's bidding. Thackeray added that "Hanuman Chalisa" will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques.
Schools not responsible for sudden spike in Noida’s Covid cases: officials
Noida: A total of 23 children were found positive among the active Covid-19 cases of Noida, officials said on Wednesday adding that of the 33 new cases reported, 10 were children while 23 were adults. Additionally, 13 children were reported positive by Khaitan School in Noida's Sector 40 two days ago. This takes the total tally of Covid positive children to 23 in the district. The active cases fell below 50 on March 30.
Why states don’t go bust despite fiscal indiscipline
When I was finance secretary of Punjab, a system was introduced under which the state's cabinet was apprised of the poor state of state finances, every quarter. The note for the cabinet invariably concluded with a warning that the government is on the verge of bankruptcy. Let us examine this in the specific context of Punjab. The titled question, why states don't go bust, remains unanswered. Most of the states, including Punjab, followed suit.
