Congress, Shiv Sena oppose change of land reservation at Katraj Dairy

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday staged a protest against the changing of playground’s reservation and reintroducing it for dairy reservation at Katraj land. Through the agitation, both the parties targeted deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar and Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. PMC has invited suggestions and objections for deleting the playground’s reservation. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

As a part of protest, Congress leaders played various sports, including cricket, in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters to condemn the civic body’s decision.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As deputy CM during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Ajit had instructed PMC to change the reservation. Based on his instructions, municipal commissioner approved the proposal to delete the playground’s reservation on 3.591 hectares located near Katraj Dairy and repurpose it for dairy and dairy products.

PMC has invited suggestions and objections for deleting the playground’s reservation.

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “As per the urban development policies, there is no reservation for dairy in the list of reservations. The dairy should ideally be in rural areas.”

According to Shinde, areas near Katraj, Dhankawdi and Ambegaon are densely populated. “As these locations do not have any playground, it is important for PMC to not change reservation at Katraj land.”

Besides Shinde, Shiv Sena city unit presidents Gajanan Tharkude and Sanjay More along with other Congress leaders met the municipal commissioner after the agitation and submitted a letter.

The office-bearers of both the parties demanded the civic body to not change the playground’s reservation and plans to hold protests in future if their demand is not met. The NCP Sharad Pawar supporters did not participate in the protest as Ajit had given this instruction when he was part of the MVA government.