 Congress will take action against rebel candidate Vishal Patil: Patole
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Congress will take action against rebel candidate Vishal Patil: Patole

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 24, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Congress State president hints at action against rebel candidate Vishal Patil from Sangli Lok Sabha seat. Party meeting on April 25 to decide.

Congress State president Nana Patole hinted that the party will soon take appropriate action against the party’s rebel candidate Vishal Patil from the Sangli Lok Sabha seat.

From the Sangli seat, Congress candidate Vishal Patil rebelled against Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate wrestler Chandrahar Patil. (HT PHOTO)
Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers for the 11 constituencies going to poll in phase 3 on May 7. From the Sangli seat, Congress candidate Vishal Patil rebelled against Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate wrestler Chandrahar Patil. Election Commission on Monday allotted the ‘Envelope’ symbol to Vishal Patil.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Replying to these political developments from Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Nana Patole said, “Yes party will take action against Vishal Patil for indulging in anti-party activities. We have called a party meeting on April 25 in Sangli and after discussing with party functionaries we will take the appropriate decision.’’

According to Patole, Congress tried to persuade Patil to withdraw his candidature, but he was firm on it. To avoid separation of secular votes, we have come together and now the public also knows who is indulging in such tactics.

Patil said that he had not done anything against the interests of the Congress party.

Patil said, “No one from the party had communicated with me and told me not to fight elections. I have not done anything against the party. I have not filed any nomination papers against a party candidate. I am a candidate who follows Congress ideology; hence I don’t think that party will take action against me.’’

News / Cities / Pune / Congress will take action against rebel candidate Vishal Patil: Patole
