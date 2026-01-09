Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance manifesto promises free bus service for women, tax relief for small properties

The Congress-Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT) alliance on Thursday released its manifesto titled ‘Pune First’, describing it as a ‘charter of rights for Punekars’ ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections scheduled in 2026. The alliance accused the ruling parties of causing large-scale damage to the city and allowing corruption to flourish. The digital manifesto was unveiled at Congress Bhavan during a joint press conference attended by senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, and former minister and Pune district in-charge MLA Satej Patil. Several senior leaders from both parties were present on the occasion. (HT PHOTO)

The digital manifesto was unveiled at Congress Bhavan during a joint press conference attended by senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, and former minister and Pune district in-charge MLA Satej Patil. Several senior leaders from both parties were present on the occasion.

In its newly-released manifesto, Congress has promised free bus travel for female commuters on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses, waiver of property tax for small residential units, strict action against the ‘koyta gang’, and induction of 5,000 electric buses into the city’s public transport system.

Addressing the media, Chavan said that Pune is facing serious challenges related to industry, traffic and pollution due to failure of the ruling parties. Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) policies, Chavan held the latter responsible for rising pollution levels and worsening traffic congestion in Pune. He alleged that several industries are leaving Pune and Maharashtra due to policy failures. “Industries are leaving Pune and fresh investments are not coming to the city. This is the reality. The state government keeps making grand announcements about investments, but no concrete investment is visible on the ground,” he said.

Chavan said inadequate civic infrastructure has resulted in advanced industries such as semiconductor manufacturing bypassing Pune. He asserted that if Congress comes to power in the PMC, it will provide a corruption-free administration.

Referring to the metro project, Chavan said that the decision to introduce metro rail in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur was taken during his tenure as chief minister and documentary evidence of the same is available. “There should be no credit-taking. Announcements do not cost money, but the incorrect implementation of projects has led to corruption,” he alleged.

He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has effectively abandoned the Smart City project, putting Pune’s identity as an educational and industrial hub at risk. Chavan expressed concern over the neglect of biodiversity, leading to the destruction of hills in and around the city, and said that the issue will be addressed seriously if the alliance comes to power. He further alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Satej Patil said that ‘Pune First’ will remain the alliance’s central focus. “The ruling alliance has failed on basic civic issues such as water supply and traffic congestion. The BJP’s manifesto contains only announcements, with little or no implementation,” he said.

Appealing to voters, Patil said that Punekars should give the alliance five years and assured that promises made will be fulfilled. He also expressed concern over the rise of the so-called ‘koyta gang’ in the city, claiming that law and order has deteriorated significantly.

Patil demanded that the BJP, which has been in power for the last five years, detail its performance. He criticised the public sparring between union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, calling it an attempt to mislead citizens.

The Congress leaders said that rival parties have made several promises in the past but failed to deliver.

“What we promise, we implement,” Chavan said, citing the Congress’s former tenure in the city when it undertook major road infrastructure development during the Commonwealth Games period, developed over 100 public gardens, constructed toilets in slum areas, and executed multiple civic projects. If voted to power, the party will ensure equitable water distribution across the city, focus on the development of newly merged villages, improve garbage management, and undertake other key civic works; the leaders said.