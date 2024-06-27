Consumers in Western Maharashtra owe MSEDCL 484cr in power dues

Close to 9.79 lakh customers have outstanding power dues of ₹281.68 crore from Pune region, while in Western Maharashtra the outstanding amount is ₹484.20 crore, said officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), which distributes electricity in the state. The power supply will be restored only after payment of arrears, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

Following the mammoth arrears, the MSEDCL has initiated a major crackdown on the defaulters and started disconnecting power supply in several areas.

According to the MSEDCL head office, the process of restoring the disconnected power supply has been taking up on war footing for those who pay their dues in addition to higher GST charges levied under the directions of state energy regulatory commission.

According to the norms, customers with single phase connection must pay ₹210 while three phase customers must shell out ₹ 420 while overhead and concealed power connections will require a payment of ₹310 for single phase and ₹520 for a three-phase connection.

For high tension power supply, the customer will have to pay ₹3,150 as charges to the electricity supply undertaking. Besides that, an additional GST cess of 18 per cent will have to be paid for restoration of the power supply.

According to the administration, the amount recovered will be utilised to strengthen MSEDCL’s electricity infrastructure (for new infra and augmentation) and to improve services in the concerned rural and city areas.