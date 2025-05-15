Container driver runs over Pune traffic cop; arrested

A container driver knocked down a 41-year-old traffic police constable trying to stop the heavy vehicle near Karla Phata on the Mumbai-Pune highway in Wadgaon Maval area on Tuesday night, an official said on Wednesday. Pune Rural police arrested the driver and cleaner late at night from the Mahalunge area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police said constable Mithun Dhende, 38, of Uruli Kanchan, was alerted about a truck heading from Mumbai towards Chakan being driven dangerously on the highway on Tuesday night.

“Responding to the call of duty, the constable stopped the truck at Chakan Phata near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk at around 9.15pm. He signalled the driver to step out. As he was pulling a barricade in front of the vehicle, the driver pretended that he was pulling over, but suddenly accelerated, deliberately ramming into him before fleeing the spot,” the official said.

Dhende sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared “brought dead”.

Pune Rural police later arrested the driver and cleaner late at night from the Mahalunge area.

The accused duo, identified as Rohan Khan and Umar Mohammad, were booked under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Kumar Ramchandra Kadam, senior inspector, Wadgaon Maval Police Station, said, “The driver was under the influence of alcohol and his medical test report confirmed it.”