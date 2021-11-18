Contractor booked for assault, issuing death threat to corporator’s associate in Pune

Pune: Even as a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator has been booked for threatening a contractor, another incident of a contractor beating up the associate of a corporator has come to light. On Wednesday, a contractor and his associates were booked for physically assaulting the associate of a corporator in Ramtekdi regional ward office around 1 pm.

Dnyaneshwar Garad (41), a resident of Ramnagar in Hadapsar, has lodged a first information Report (FIR) stating that contractor Vijay Alkunte and his associates Shubham Kamble, Vishal Orse, Laxman Dongre and three others brutally assaulted him on the premises of the Wanowrie ward office.

According to the police, Ramtekdi Prabhag 24 corporator Ashok Kamble, Garad and his supporters had come to the ward office and met deputy engineer Kunjan Jadhav responsible for overseeing the implementation of development works in the ward area. At that time, Kamble said that despite tenders for drainage and concretisation work being sanctioned, the work was yet incomplete. Replying to him, Jadhav immediately told Garad to call up Alkunte.

An enraged Alkunte retorted, “Who are you to call me. Are you an officer of the PMC to inquire about the work. I will start the work when I will,” and came to the spot along with the others and physically assaulted the victim. He even threatened to kill him if he repeated his mistake next time, police stated. Sub-inspector SH Kenjale said that investigation was on in the case and action against the accused will be taken.

The Wanowrie police have invoked Sections 141 (means of criminal force, or show of criminal force, to compel any person to do what he is not legally bound to do, or to omit to do what he is legally entitled to do), 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 146 (rioting) ,323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

Earlier, the Dattawadi police had lodged a second FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Dhanraj Ghogare from Ward Number 25 for allegedly threatening the public works contractors who had lodged a complaint of cheating against him at Wanowrie police station recently. According to the FIR, Ghogare allegedly kidnapped the contractor, asked him to sign an affidavit and brought him to the court. The contractor on the pretext of answering nature’s call fled from the spot and rushed to Dattawadi police station where an FIR was lodged against the corporator and four others. Besides Ghogare, the other accused have been identified as Sahadeo Laxman Daware, Vinod Mane Patil and advocate Atul Patil.