Contractor booked for death of worker due to electrocution

The Sinhagad Road police have booked the director of Arya TransCare for the death of a worker while changing electricity distribution panel (DP) at Wadgaon Budruk. According to the police, while checking the power supply, Pujari came in contact with DP and died due to electric shock. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Shantappa Pujari (26) of Dabadi Wasti in Wadgaon Budruk.

As per the complaint filed by police inspector Swapnil Lohar, the incident took place on December 8. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had appointed the firm for electricity related works and workers were deployed to check and replace electricity DP near Shivaji Maharaj Statue at Wadgaon Budruk

According to the police, while checking the power supply, Pujari came in contact with DP and died due to electric shock. Other workers, including Gaddepa Appasaheb Gurav and Sagar Premnath Shinde, were severely injured in the incident.

Deepak Kadbane, assistant inspector, said, “Our probe found that the firm had not taken requisite safety measures. In fact, the workers were not provided safety gear materials for handling electrical wirings.”

The Sinhagad Road police filed a case on Saturday under Sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence) and 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.