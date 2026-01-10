Contractor booked for forging lift installation licence, permission

The Bund Garden police have booked a private lift installation contractor for allegedly forging government permission documents and misusing the official licence of another company to illegally carry out lift installation work at a housing society in the Camp area, police officials said on Friday. The crime allegedly took place on September 25, 2025, while the first information report (FIR) was lodged on January 7. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In his statement, Chaurasia said he was called to a meeting on November 30 at the office of a lift inspector based in Navi Peth, in connection with lift installation work at flats F-13 and F-15 in Gita Cooperative Housing Society on Synagogue Street, Camp.

In his statement, Chaurasia said he was called to a meeting on November 30 at the office of a lift inspector based in Navi Peth, in connection with lift installation work at flats F-13 and F-15 in Gita Cooperative Housing Society on Synagogue Street, Camp.

During the meeting, he was asked whether he had applied for permission and undertaken the lift installation work at the said society. Chaurasia denied both, stating that he had no involvement in the project. He was then directed to meet officials at the Pune Regional Electrical Monitoring Department, Dapodi.

At the department, Chaurasia was shown a permission letter issued in the name of his firm, which he identified as fake. Chaurasia then furnished his genuine lift installation permission letter, dated July 21, 2025, along with official registration details.

The department then launched a probe which revealed that the permission letter used for the Gita society project was forged. Following this, Chaurasia moved an application before the Bund Garden police seeking legal action. The electrical monitoring department also officially communicated to the police that the permission documents for Gita society project were forged.

During their investigation, police found that Masood Hussain Shaikh (36), owner of Hind Enterprises and a resident of Kondhwa, had taken the lift installation contract at Gita Society for ₹18 lakh. Shaikh allegedly prepared a fake lift installation permission letter and shared it via WhatsApp in PDF format with flat F-15 owner Zafar Khan. Khan later forwarded the document to Mohammad Reza Ismaili, owner of flat F-13.

Police said the accused collected ₹7 lakh as advance from the two flat owners using the forged letters and documents. A case has been registered under sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 336(4) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).