Controlled blasting at Sus-Pashan road : PMRDA gives clean chit to builder
Days after residents from Bella Casa and other societies at Mohan nagar along Sus-Pashan road reported damage to the window panes of vehicles and houses, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has given a clean chit to the builder and the construction work has resumed. Police have, meanwhile, sought to cancel the No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to the contractor for carrying out controlled blasting.
The incident was reported on April 19 at ‘Verve’ project being developed by VTP Reality. Broken shards of glass and stones fell onto the cars parked, smashing their windows, and damaging the vehicles.
After the incident, PMRDA had asked the builder to stop construction work but during the investigation, the planning authority found that the builder has not violated any rule under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP).
Suhas Divase, commissioner, PMRDA, said, “We had asked the builder to submit all the documents and permissions during the investigation and we found that there is no violation under MRTP, and hence we have not taken any action.”
Vivek Muglikar, police inspector incharge of Hinjewadi police station, said, “The offence has been registered against the contractor Mahendra Sasar and we have sent a letter to the commissioner’s office to cancel NOC. Further, it will be sent to the licensing authority, controller of explosives in Navi Mumbai.”
“It is the contractor who has a license to firer and writes an application to police stations to conduct control blasting on the sites,” added Muglikar.
The residents of the affected societies filed a first information report (FIR) with the Hinjewadi police station against the contractor under IPC sections 286 and 336.
Despite repeated attempts officials of VTP Reality were unavailable for comments.
-
HC strikes down NOC clause for registration of fragmented land
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has read down a rule which imposed additional conditions on the person seeking registration of sale deeds for lands of certain sizes. The High Court has ruled that the registering authority will not reject any document on the ground of non-compliance with the conditions imposed under Rule 44(1)(i) while registering the document under Section 34 r/w. Section 35 of the Registration Act,1908.
-
PMPML to provide Wi-Fi service on buses
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has decided provide Wi-Fi service on buses. The board of directors' meet was also attended by Pune Municipal Corporation civic chief Vikram Kumar and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation counterpart Rajesh Patil. PMPML is also planning to add electric boards in buses to attract advertisements. “Some buses have electric boards and we plan to cover our entire fleet as part of generating revenue,” joint managing director, Chetana Kerure, PMPML said.
-
Two booked for duping Pune gold loan company by submitting fake ornaments
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked two men for duping a gold loan provider company by submitting fake gold ornaments. A complaint in the matter was lodged by an employee of the company. The company had provided the loan to two men on July 2, 2021. The terms of repayment required the men to repay the loan by Friday. The two owe ₹2,01,044 to the company.
-
One held for spate of 9 armed robberies in 2 days in Pune
One man was arrested by Pune police on Saturday while one other is on the run after they were found involved in nine armed robberies in two days in parts of the city. The one on the run was identified only as Ashish alias Guddu, a resident of New Mhada area in Ramtekdi, Pune. The two bike-borne men had committed nine robberies in parts of the city within two days - Thursday and Friday.
-
BJP to reserve 27% tickets for OBC candidates in local body polls
Mumbai: Days after the Supreme Court directed the state election commission to hold local bodies elections without the 27% quota for Other Backward Classes, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced that it would give 27% of the tickets to the candidates from OBC community if the state government was unable to restore reservation for the community before the polls. This is not the first time a political party has taken such a stand.
