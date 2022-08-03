Controversy over name forces Eknath Shinde to cancel garden inauguration in Pune
A new controversy has erupted involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that a garden that he was supposed to inaugurate during a trip to Pune was developed on public land and named after him.
Shinde visited Pune on Tuesday but did not inaugurate the garden, while clarifying that the park will be renamed after late Sena leader Anand Dighe.
“Some workers are overenthusiastic. When I got to know that my name has been given to the garden, I asked the Sena worker to rename it after Anand Dighe,” said Shinde. Dighe, was a Shiv Sena leader and Shinde’s mentor who died in a road accident in 2002.
Shinde received severe backlash from activists as a result of the development, forcing him to instruct his supporter Nana Bhangire to cancel the programme in Pune’s Mohammadwadi.
Bhangire, a former Shiv Sena corporator, developed the garden on public space and named it after Shinde following demand from the public. He had recently joined the Shinde camp, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, and was made Pune unit chief.
The group that opposed the event had earlier raised voice in a similar case involving a former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator at Salisbury Park garden.
“We have cancelled the inauguration. We will put up a proposal with the name of the garden to Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) garden committee for further decision,” Bhangire said.
Civic activist Vinita Deshmukh alleged that due process was not followed while naming the garden after the CM. “This was Shinde’s first visit to Pune as CM. While Pune is grappling with multiple issues, the CM’s priority is inaugurating a garden named after him. He seems to have no idea about previous protests on similar issue at Salisbury Park,” Deshmukh said.
Another controversy emerged with regards to a football ground, which is adjacent to the Mohmmadwadi garden and is named after Late Balasaheb Thackeray.
While’s Bhangire’s term as Corporator is over, the land where the football ground has been developed, is owned by PMC. Officials said that the civic body was kept in the loop when CM’s event was planned.
The garden was ready, however, the term of elected members ended and the garden was lying idle. In order to please Shinde, Bhangire organised events in the city and invited the CM.
-
54 new Covid infections in Ludhiana
As many as 54 new Covid cases were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The district currently has 289 active cases, of which 265 patients are in home isolation, 20 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, and four are admitted at a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,529 Covid infections, of which 1,09,236 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it.
-
Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday
Haryana Congress' Adampur assembly segment MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had unfurled the banner of revolt against the party by cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha election, is likely to resign from Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday and join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday in Delhi. Bishnoi, 53, who is a fourth-term MLA, is scheduled to meet Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday.
-
Jagraon trader gets extortion call from ‘Goldy Brar gang’
In the third such case in seven days, a Jagraon-based trader received an extortion call from an unidentified person claiming to be a member of the Goldy Brar gang. The trader, Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon, 68, of Royal Villa Colony of Jagraon said that he received the first call via WhatsApp on July 29. The caller claimed that he was a member of the gang run by Goldy Brar, who is wanted by the police in Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Police are trying to trace the caller.
-
Ludhiana: Labourer stabbed to death, friend hurt in robbery bid
An unidentified miscreant stabbed a labourer to death with a sharp-edged weapon and injured Ali's friend in a robbery bid on Oswal Road in Doraha. The victim has been identified as a native of Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, 35, Meraj Ali. He was living here in a rented accommodation. His friend, who suffered injuries, is a native of Siwan of Bihar, 35, Manjay Kumar. He raised the alarm following which passersby informed the police.
-
Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses
Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng. Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics