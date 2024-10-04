Coop society polls to be held before Assembly elections

PUNE The Maharashtra State Cooperative Election authority has decided to hold elections to 29,443 cooperative housing societies in the state before state legislative assembly elections, said officials. The elections which were deferred till September 30 has been set in motion since October 1. The Maharashtra State Cooperative Election authority has decided to hold elections to 29,443 cooperative housing societies in the state before state legislative assembly elections, said officials. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As many as 828 cooperative housing and other cooperative societies and 2,220 cooperative institutions in the district will go to polls.

According to the cooperative department, 42 cooperative housing societies in A category, 1,716 in B category, 12,250 in C category and 15,435 in D category.

Housing societies having 250 or less members are E class and above 250 is D class, C category are less than 250. There are other societies like credit society, banks, sugar, agro and spinning mills which come under A and B category.

Earlier elections of eligible cooperative societies including banks, credit societies, and housing societies were postponed as 100-plus employees and officials of the cooperative department were deployed by the Pune district collector for the Lok Sabha elections.

In addition, posts of many officials at taluka and district-level in the department are vacant putting pressure on the department for conduct of polls.