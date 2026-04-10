Pune: A police sub-inspector, a Damini squad marshal, and their associate have been accused of extorting ₹7 lakh from a 55-year-old college principal by threatening him with arrest under serious criminal charges, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Cop, Damini Squad marshal booked for extorting ₹7L from school principal

The accused have been identified as police sub-inspector Ajit Bade, Damini Marshal Sonali Hinge, who also has a large social media presence as a reel creator, and Sudam Tayde.

A case has been registered against them at Bund Garden police station on Thursday, and an internal inquiry has triggered significant unrest within the department.

According to the complaint, the incident dates back to July 2025, when the trio visited the college where the complainant serves as principal. Bade allegedly questioned him about retaining a female student’s documents. When the principal clarified that institutions routinely hold such documents as part of admission procedures, the situation escalated.

Bade then reportedly produced a document claiming that a minor girl had accused the principal of threatening her with a firearm at a metro station and forcibly taking her into a vehicle. The principal, however, noticed that the document lacked any official inward or outward registration number, raising suspicion about its authenticity.

Despite his denial, the principal was allegedly threatened with arrest under the POCSO Act, with Bade claiming that the girl was under 18. He warned that such a case would not only lead to immediate arrest but also cause irreparable reputational damage to the institution, including extensive media coverage.

In an apparent attempt to pressure the complainant further, Bade told him that the complaint had not yet been officially registered in order to “avoid defamation,” and that the matter could be settled informally. He also claimed that the girl had been counselled by Hinge and was emotionally distressed.

After stepping out for discussions with Hinge and Tayde, Bade returned with what he described as a “settlement offer,” stating that the girl was willing to withdraw the allegations in exchange for ₹10 lakh. When the principal refused, he was allegedly threatened again with legal action and public disgrace.

Fearing damage to the college’s reputation during the ongoing admission season, the principal eventually agreed to pay ₹7 lakh. He arranged the amount by pooling personal savings and withdrawing funds from multiple bank accounts belonging to his family members.

The matter came to light on March 8, when police inspector Varsha Deshmukh from the robbery and vehicle theft unit summoned the principal and showed him a complaint filed by the same girl, this time against Bade and Hinge at Shivajinagar police station.

The girl accused the trio police of cheating and not granting her admission as promised . Instead, they allegedly took money from the principal, the complaint stated, said police.

During the subsequent inquiry, the principal alleged that the girl had been coerced into filing a false complaint against him and that the accused had used it as a tool for blackmail. He stated that he was threatened with arrest under stringent laws and defamation unless he paid the demanded amount.

Senior officials confirmed that the allegations point to a deliberate misuse of authority and a coordinated attempt to extort money.