Cop suspended for threatening woman

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 15, 2024 07:24 AM IST

A woman traffic police constable was suspended following a case registered against her at Gadhinglaj police station in Kolhapur district.

On Friday, traffic DCP Amol Zende issued the suspension order of Anagha Sunil Dhawale associated with the Kothrud traffic branch.

She allegedly told her friend’s wife to maintain illicit relations with another man and when the woman refused to do so she threatened kill her by using electric shock, as per the complaint filed by the victim at Gadhinglaj police station.

A letter issued by DCP Zende states that as per findings of preliminary enquiry under sections of 25 and 26 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam, constable Dhawale was suspended effective September 13, 2024.

Dhawale has been suspended from her duties till the inquiry is complete in the case.

