Cops irked by commuters’ false reasons to venture out

According to police posted at various check posts across Pune, commuters are giving false reasons in order to venture out during the strict lockdown imposed by the state government to control the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“I am going out to feed pigeons”- is one reason which people tell the cops.

“Since morning, there have been four people who have given the exact same reason we allowed two of them go as it was 8 in the morning, however, we had to turn back the other two since it was 11am,” said Sunil Kumar, traffic police constable who was on duty at the University Road police check post.

From April 22, the government has only allowed essential service vehicles to ply on the streets of the city.

“The order is strict for all; we need to confirm the commuter’s genuine reason or an essential service ID card. Many people are still needlessly coming out. We are imposing a fine on them,” said Kumar.

Traffic police at Aundh check post caught 10 people who came out without any essential reason until 12 noon.

“Only home delivery is allowed but still people are coming out to get food parcel. We consider some of them by giving a warning but next day again people make the same mistake,” added Vishal Those, traffic constable.

Aditya Kadgale who paid a fine of ₹500 said, “I did not come out without a purpose. I stay where the map does not show the proper location to the delivery apps, hence I had to get my food parcel.”

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “Many people are still not taking the orders seriously. In the coming days more check posts will be installed across the city. The situation is grim that’s why there are so many restrictions in place. People should stop coming out unnecessarily.”

“If people continue to flout the rules, the administration will be left with no option but to impose restrictions like last year,” added Shrirame.