Cops propose flyovers at Golibar Maidan, Pisoli to ease traffic

The traffic branch has proposed the construction of flyovers at Golibar Maidan and Katraj-Pisoli junction to ward off perennial traffic jams reported here. The traffic branch has proposed the construction of flyovers at Golibar Maidan and Katraj-Pisoli junction to ward off perennial traffic jams reported here. (HT PHOTO)

Additional commissioner of police (eastern region) Manoj Patil conducted a spot visit of the busy spots on Friday.

He said that the traffic police have proposed the construction of a flyover to ease traffic congestion issues of Camp, Kondhwa, NIBM, Swargate, and Hadapsar residents who pass through the Golibar Maidan area. At the same time, a flyover at Pisoli will decongest Undri, Kondhwa and neighbouring areas.

“The two junctions witness traffic of over two lakh vehicles on a single day. The flyovers will help ease traffic,” said Patil.

In 2005, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) under the then chief executive officer SK Sardana had proposed the construction of a flyover at Golibar Maidan Chowk in a bid to decongest the high-volume traffic chowk. Sardana had even sent a proposal to Southern Command headquarters seeking its approval for the same.

The proposal stated that the Golibar Maidan area in Pune Cantonment is a critical junction that connects several important roads, including the Pune-Solapur Highway, Elphinstone Road, and Golibar Maidan Road. Due to the heavy volume of traffic passing through the junction, it has become a notorious bottleneck, causing congestion and gridlock during peak hours. A flyover at this location would greatly alleviate the traffic congestion, enabling smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic, and reducing travel time for commuters.

The PCB administration when contacted confirmed that a proposal was sent over a decade ago, but successive administrations never revived the proposal leading it to be consigned to cold storage.

Vinod Mathurwala, former PCB nominated member, said, “The talk of setting up a flyover at Golibar Maidan is gaining ground due to acute traffic congestion, jams, accidents and chaotic scenes being observed across the entire cantonment area. We will fully support the move for its construction as it is being conceptualised in the best interests of cantonment residents.”