Cops: 100-crore dormant account at prominent bank was fraudsters’ target

The cybercrime investigations into the conspiracy behind the execution of data fraud and subsequent siphoning off crores of rupees in connection with the ₹216 crore dormant bank account scam has revealed ₹100 crore lying in a dormant account at a prominent private-sector bank.

Deputy commissioner of police, economic offences wing and cybercrime Bhagyashree Navtake said, “We are shocked to find out the staggering amount of ₹100 crore which is there in a dormant bank account. Besides, we have found four active accounts and investigation is on to trace the source of money, data hacking, and sensitive financial data revelation to fraudsters. The accused were planning to target all the accounts where they wanted to defraud the respective banks. We have expanded the scope of investigations and looking into the role of bankers regarding compliances and other details related to the fraud.”

The cybercrime sleuths have arrested 11 persons in connection with the multi-crore fraud. The arrested include highly educated stockbroker Anagha Modak (40), who has done an MBA in finance and faces multiple previous cases of cheating in Pune, Ravindra Mahadev Mashalkar (34), a resident of Ambejogai road in Latur; Mukesh Harishchandra More (37), a resident of Yerawada in Pune; Rajshekhar Yadaiha Mamidi (34), a resident of Hyderabad; Rohan Ravindra Mankani (37), a resident of Sahakarnagar in Pune; Vishal Dhananjay Bendre (45), a resident of Aurangabad; Atmaram Harishchandra Kadam (34), a resident of Mulund in Mumbai; Varun Shrikadam Verma (37), a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Vikaschand Mahendrakumar Yadav (25), a resident of Surat in Gujarat; Rajesh Munnalal Sharma (42), a resident of Aurangabad and Paramjitsingh Sindhu (42), a resident of Aurangabad.

The accused have been charged with theft of countrywide sensitive data of bank account holders and trading the information with buyers in their bid to siphon off the money.

Amongst the arrested accused, four are software engineers who are working with data centres of private banks, and their role behind the alleged stealing of data is being probed in detail.