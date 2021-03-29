Corporator’s son allegedly dies by suicide in Pimpri-Chinchwad

PUNE The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Pimpri-Chinchwad allegedly died suicide after shooting himself with a licensed revolver, police said on Monday.

Officials said the incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday night.

The deceased, Prasanna Shekhar Chinchwade (21), was the son of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC’s) corporator Karuna Chinchwade.

No suicide note was found at the spot, a police official said.

“The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday when the entire family was on the lower floor (of their house) after dinner and a gunshot was heard,” said Sudhakar Kate, inspector, Chinchwad police station.

The bullet was shot in the head, the official said. “The man was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment,” police said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and a probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)