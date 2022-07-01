Couple attacked, looted at Bopdeo ghat
A husband-wife couple was brutally attacked with sharp weapons resembling swords by two persons while they were passing through a secluded area in Bopdeo ghat on Wednesday night. According to the Kondhwa police, the incident took place when the victims, identified as Balu Baban Jadhav (42), a resident of Gujar on Katraj-Kondhwa road, and his wife were stopped by two robbers at night.
According to the police, one of the robbers hit Jadhav on his head with a sword-like object while the other snatched his wife’s gold mangalsutra estimated to be worth ₹60,000 and fled on a two-wheeler. Balu hails from Purandar taluka.
Assistant police inspector and investigation officer in the case Sandeep Madhale said, “Jadhav suffered head injury and his mobile phone was snatched by the robbers. The attackers also threatened Jadhav’s wife and snatched her gold mangalsutra worth ₹60,000. The couple informed about the incident to some drivers passing through the ghat and the police were alerted. The couple later reached the police chowki and filed a case of robbery, physical assault and threat to life.”
On January 16, four persons armed with knives looted valuables from a security guard and his two friends in Bopdev ghat. On November 16, 2021, four minors were arrested in connection with looting two-wheeler rider Vikrant Gargote (27) and pillion rider in the same area.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics