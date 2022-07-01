Home / Cities / Pune News / Couple attacked, looted at Bopdeo ghat
Couple attacked, looted at Bopdeo ghat

According to the police, one of the robbers hit the victim on his head with a sword-like object while the other snatched his wife’s gold mangalsutra estimated to be worth 60,000 and fled on a two-wheeler
On January 16, four persons armed with knives looted valuables from a security guard and his two friends in Bopdev ghat. (REPRESNETATIVE PHOTO)
On January 16, four persons armed with knives looted valuables from a security guard and his two friends in Bopdev ghat. (REPRESNETATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 11:31 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A husband-wife couple was brutally attacked with sharp weapons resembling swords by two persons while they were passing through a secluded area in Bopdeo ghat on Wednesday night. According to the Kondhwa police, the incident took place when the victims, identified as Balu Baban Jadhav (42), a resident of Gujar on Katraj-Kondhwa road, and his wife were stopped by two robbers at night.

According to the police, one of the robbers hit Jadhav on his head with a sword-like object while the other snatched his wife’s gold mangalsutra estimated to be worth 60,000 and fled on a two-wheeler. Balu hails from Purandar taluka.

Assistant police inspector and investigation officer in the case Sandeep Madhale said, “Jadhav suffered head injury and his mobile phone was snatched by the robbers. The attackers also threatened Jadhav’s wife and snatched her gold mangalsutra worth 60,000. The couple informed about the incident to some drivers passing through the ghat and the police were alerted. The couple later reached the police chowki and filed a case of robbery, physical assault and threat to life.”

On January 16, four persons armed with knives looted valuables from a security guard and his two friends in Bopdev ghat. On November 16, 2021, four minors were arrested in connection with looting two-wheeler rider Vikrant Gargote (27) and pillion rider in the same area.

