Covid relaxation demand takes high pitch as positivity rate drops in Pune rural

Pune: Though the third round of relaxations was declared in Pune Municipal Corporations (PMC) limits, the rural parts of the district remained under the cover of Level 4 restrictions. While the weekly average positivity rate of rural areas, including the limits of municipal councils, from June 10 and June 16 was 8.58%, business operators and shop owners are seeking more Covid relaxations. The positivity rate in PMC limits for the duration mentioned above was recorded at 4.82%.

Under the Level 4 restrictions, non-essential shops are not allowed to operate. Also, restaurants and food courts are not permitted dine-in facility.

“Rajgurunagar is a huge marketplace. After a six-month lockdown, the present restrictions of three months have badly hit the business community. We demand permission to reopen shops. If different rules are applied to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, why not the tehsils? They should only place those tehsils under lockdown where the positivity rate is high. Around 10,000 workers depend on their jobs in Rajgurunagar market. The figure is not less than an industrial unit,” said Manik Hore, representative of Rajgurunagar traders’ association.

Hoteliers from the rural parts are also demanding relief from the curbs. “I have a restaurant at Koregaon-Bhima in Shirur tehsil. We have written to the local administration many times to let us reopen. While Covid cases have dropped, yet shop owners and business operators are facing financial issues because of the lockdown. As those reopening shops without permit are booked by the police, better relax restrictions and allow us to run businesses where cases have dropped,” said Jayesh Shinde, resident of Koregaon- Bhima.

Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar at the Covid review meet last week had said that the positivity rate in rural areas will be monitored for another week before taking a decision on lockdown curbs.

“We approached the tehsils officers and they said that a decision on Covid will be taken soon,” said Hore.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that a final decision will be taken after a review.

“Since last week, we have seen a fall in positivity in rural parts. The daily positivity is around 7%-8%. We will consider all the aspects. We will take a call on Covid curbs after a review,” said Deshmukh.