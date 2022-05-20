Covid, Russia-Ukraine war have impacted economy but inflation in India less than rest of world: Rajnath Singh
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the inflation in India is less as compared to the rest of the world. The inflation in USA is the highest in the last 40 years, he said. Singh was in Pune and addressed the BJP Pune unit’s office-bearers and workers. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the supply chain has been impacted. It’s natural that it will affect the economy but as compared to other countries, we are in a better position,” he reiterated.
“In the last eight years, many things have changed. India has earned respect on the world stage. Earlier, when India raised any issue at the world forum, no one considered it. But now when India speaks, the world listens to it seriously,” he said. “When the Prime Minister spoke to Vladimir Putin, Russia subsequently called for a ceasefire to rescue Indians; this is the power of India,” he said.
“India was one of the major importers of defence equipment and weapons but I asked to purchase and manufacture weapons in India. Now the situation has changed. India has become an exporter of defence equipment and weapons and we are in the top 25 countries in terms of defence export,” he said. “India is safe. The world knows India’s power. Our philosophy is that we won’t trouble anyone but if anyone troubles us, we will not leave them,” he said.
“Corruption cannot be eradicated only by giving speeches. We changed the system. The Prime Minister asked to open bank accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana. Earlier, when money was released from Delhi, there were leakages and corruption which prevented it from reaching the beneficiaries in question. But now when Delhi releases Rs100, a beneficiary from any corner of the country gets Rs100 in his account. We have made this systemic change,” he said.
-
After rejection of PIL, BJP leader seeks permission for research on Taj Mahal
LUCKNOW Ayodhya-based BJP leader, Dr Rajneesh Singh, has written a letter to the union ministry of culture, seeking permission for research on the Taj Mahal and opening of 22 locked rooms of the monument for his study. In this letter, Singh urged the ASI to constitute a five-member committee to ascertain facts about the Taj Mahal. A copy of the letter has also been marked to director-general, ASI, New Delhi, and ASI office, Agra circle.
-
Pune BJP leaders accuse MVA of incompetence in OBC reservation
PUNE After the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for local body polls in Madhya Pradesh with Other Backward Classreservation, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pune unit and their OBC cell lashed out at the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its “ineptness” in completing the triple test which would have ensured reservation for the State's OBC community ahead of the local body polls.
-
CCS University to dispatch degrees free of charge
Chaudhary Charan Singh University has decided to dispatch degrees through the post office free of charge. Students need to register their details on the university's website to avail this facility. Students were deprived of receiving their degrees. University's media in-charge Mitendra Kunar Gupta said that the university had signed an MoU with the post office to dispatch degrees. Those who want a duplicate degree need to follow the old procedure of applying only at the university.
-
Nana Patole to visit Ayodhya on June 7
NAGPUR Call it a game of subtle political one-upmanship, but on the day Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray put his much-hyped June 5 visit to Ayodhya on hold, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced that he would visit Ayodhya for darshan on June 7. Patole said that the chief mahant of Dashrath Gadi in Ayodhya, Brijmohan Das, met him at Congress office in Mumbai last week and invited him to Ayodhya.
-
UP health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹16 crore during surprise check at store
LUCKNOW “Is this a medicine or a product kept at some cement shop,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak asked officials at the medicine store under the UP Medical Supply Corporation Ltd in Transport Nagar on Friday. The minister found expired medicines worth over ₹16 crore during a surprise inspection at this store. The minister said these medicines should have been supplied to hospitals for use by patients but it was not done.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics