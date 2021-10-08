Covid situation in three tehsils in Nashik a cause of worry

PUNE Three districts in Nashik district Niphad, Yeola and Sinnar have become a cause of concern for the administration as the active Covid cases in these tehsils account for almost 2/3rd of the active cases in rural parts.

Nashik district administration has decided to concentrate on these three tehsils to contain the infection. Though strict restrictions have not been imposed in these tehsils as of now guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal warned of strict curbs if the situation worsens.

According to the state health department, as of October 8, there were 806 active cases in Nashik district and fresh 75 cases were recorded on October 8 in the district. Out of which 45 were in rural parts.

Nashik district collector Suraj Mandhare said that active cases in these three tehsils have not reduced since the last 15 days.

“These three tehsils are a cause of worry because the number of active Covid patients are higher in these three tehsils. The positivity rate of all the tehsils is almost the same. But from around 700 active Covid patients in the rural areas, 2/3 patients are in these three tehsils Yeola, Niphad and Sinnar. Only these three tehsils have patients in three digits other tehsils have it in two digits. Also, the number of patients does not seem to be reducing. The number has remained between 150-145 for the last 15 days,” said Mandhare.

“We have observed that people are not following Covid protocol,” he said.

Bhujbal warned of strict restrictions if the situation doesn’t come under control. “If the situation doesn’t come under control in these three tehsils then strict actions would have to be taken against violators and markets may have to be closed. So all should follow the rules,” he said.

To contain the infection in these parts Nashik administration has decided to focus on testing and contact tracing in these parts. Also, strict quarantine measures for the Covid patients would be undertaken.