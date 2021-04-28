Covid tests in Pune drop to 33,000

PUNE The number of Covid tests in Pune district has dropped from 46,000 on April 8 to 33,000 on April 27.

The positivity rate in the district has remained the same, around 26%, in this time period of 19 days.

However, the case fatality rate (CFR) has gone north, more than double, during the same period.

The number of deaths increased from 70 as of April 8, to 151, as of April 27.

Although Pune has been witnessing a fall in the number of new Covid-19 cases being reported, the positivity rate is still at 26%.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted 16,650 tests on Wednesday, April 28, and reported 3,871 new cases. This puts the day’s positivity rate at 23.24%.

On April 8, PMC conducted 23,595 tests and reported 7,010 new cases which put the positivity rate at 29.7%.

Dr Sanjiv Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “We are following the ICMR protocols which states that 20 high-risk and low-risk contacts must be traced for every index case. However, due to the lockdown most people are staying at home and so there are only four-five contacts who come in close connection with the patient, mostly family members. Last year, after the first wave we were asked to do eight thousand tests, but we are doing minimum 16,000 now.”

The central government in its letter to all state chief secretaries dated April 28, stated that large containment zones could be framed in areas where the testing rate is above 10%.

The letter issued by home secretary Ajay Bhalla dated April 26, to all chief secretaries stated: “The decision on where and when to go for large containment zones (CZ) has to be evidence-based and done at the State/UT level after proper analysis of the situation, such as; population affected, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure, manpower, ease of enforcing boundaries, etc. However, in order to facilitate objective, transparent, and epidemiologically sound decision making, the following broad-based framework is provided to aid States UTs in selection of districts/areas which includes test positivity of 10% or more in the last one week OR bed occupancy of more than 60% on either oxygen supported or ICU beds.”