Patients waiting in a hospital in Pune.(HT File Photo)
Covid-19: Pune mayor writes to Maha health minister, Javadekar for more ventilator beds

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said in the letter, the number of beds is sufficient in the current situation but if Covid-19 cases continue to rise like this, then there will be a shortage.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:28 PM IST

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urging them for transfer of ventilator beds from the states where the Covid-19 situation is under control.

Pune district registered 10,907 new Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths and 7,832 recoveries yesterday.

"If surge in new cases continues, we could have a dearth of ventilator beds. I have written to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting the transfer of ventilators beds from the states where Covid-19 is under control," Mohol told ANI.

As Maharashtra is witnessing a continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, he said: "We are continuously trying to increase the number of beds. The number of beds is sufficient in the current situation but if it goes on like this, then there will be a shortage. We are making more efforts for procuring ventilator beds."

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases and 322 deaths.

pune covid-19
