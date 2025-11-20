CPCB flags violation of SWM Rules at PCMC’s WTE plant

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in its report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has flagged several violations of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC’s) ambitious waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, officials said Wednesday. As per PCMC officials, the Moshi-based WTE plant was commissioned in 2023. (HT)

According to the CPCB report, the WTE facility operated by the PCMC is among four plants nationwide that are not complying with the SWM Rules, 2016. Another WTE plant in Maharashtra (at Sangli) has been found operating without the mandatory ‘consent to operate’ issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The NGT in turn has directed the Maharashtra government to submit detailed compliance reports.

The CPCB informed the NGT that it issued a show-cause notice to the PCMC’s WTE plant in July for failing to separately report and analyse bottom ash and fly ash generated at the facility.

Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head of PCMC’s environment department, said, “We have seen the order which has CPCB’s observations, and are reviewing each point. The civic body is ensuring full compliance with environmental norms, and necessary corrective measures are being undertaken. Our plant has all the compliance, and as per the NGT’s directions, the report will be submitted to the pollution board.”

As per PCMC officials, the Moshi-based WTE plant was commissioned in 2023. It processes around 700 tonnes of solid waste daily and generates 12 MW of electricity which is used to power several civic establishments in the city. The municipal corporation aims to increase power generation to 14 MW in the coming days.

About the Sangli WTE plant, the CPCB said that interim directions had been issued in July after the plant was found to be operating without consent and in violation of multiple norms.

The principal bench of the NGT is hearing a suo moto case assessing the performance and compliance of 21 WTE plants across nine states and union territories of the country.