CR inspects ghat section on Pune to Mumbai route

For the first time ever, Central Railway (CR) general manager (GM) Ram Karan Yadav on Monday inspected the pre-monsoon work in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section, which has 52 railway tunnels, 250-metre-high cliffs, and sharp ups and downs. Yadav also inspected the Monkey Hill tunnel ghat which is an important link between Mumbai and Pune. Rajnish Goyal, divisional railway manager of the Mumbai division of CR and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The most important part from the Monkey Hill cabin to Thakurwadi was also inspected in the meantime.

“The CR’s commitment to proactive maintenance is reflected in the ongoing cleaning of drains, which is expected to be completed before the onset of the monsoon. Additionally, construction of new drainage channels is underway, further strengthening security measures,” Yadav said.

The inspection started at 5 am and covered a distance of about 3.5 km from dawn till 7 am. The most important part from the Monkey Hill cabin to Thakurwadi was also inspected in the meantime.

Swati Shingde, a frequent traveller, said, “During every monsoon, we have to face delays in trains and when landslides occur, it takes hours to clear the railway track. It is good that the railway is inspecting the ghat section before the monsoon and taking measures to prevent any kind of disturbance.”

Every day, thousands of passengers travel between Pune and Mumbai on daily trains such as the Deccan Queen Express, Sinhagad Express, Pragati Express and others. In the last few years, there have been several landslides and other incidents that have impacted railway services on this section.