Crackdown on unauthorised vendors near PL Deshpande garden  

The Sinhgad Road ward office took action on unauthorised street vendors in front of PL Deshpande Garden at Sinhgad Road. In a joint anti-encroachment drive by the city police and the Encroachment Department of the Sinhgad Road municipal ward office, temporary sheds and shops were removed on Tuesday, June 18. The drive was carried out under the guidance of Madhav Jagtap, deputy commissioner Encroachment Department, and Sandeep Khalate, assistant municipal commissioner. (HT PHOTO)

As per the data by the PMC ward office, 8 handcarts, and 2 trucks of wood logs were removed. The drive was carried out under the guidance of Madhav Jagtap, deputy commissioner Encroachment Department, and Sandeep Khalate, assistant municipal commissioner.

During the action, SPI Nandkumar Gaikwad, and Ajay Gole, Encroachment officer, PMC were present on the spot. The campaign faced huge opposition from locals and street vendors.

For several months, pathari holders had been assembling near the garden’s gate, causing inconvenience to Indian as well as foreign nationals visiting the Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden. Citizens had raised multiple complaints with the civic authorities against this.

In the last few days, MLA Madhuri Misal tried to initiate action against the illegal hawkers and shops. A team of police were deployed to pacify those protesting the demolition drive.

Reacting to the development, Madhav Jagatap said, “The unauthorised vendors had set up their business in front of the garden’s entry gate, which was causing inconvenience for people as well as the traffic. The park receives many foreign tourists as well as people from across the city who visit the premises regularly. We had been receiving complaints regularly about them. When we checked, we found out that instead of doing business in their designated places, the vendors had set up stalls and handcarts illegally.”