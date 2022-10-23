Cracker sale loses steam due to rains, pollution

Many sellers this year have reported sharp fall in the sale of firecrackers even as Diwali festival has started. Among the reasons listed out by sellers for fall in sale is continuous rains in the city since past three weeks without any break and also the concern about air and noise pollution

The Vartak baug Phataka Association with its 35 stalls said they are worried about the sale of the fire crackers this year for Diwali. The past two days of rains have not just given them a setback with some of the stalls even losing some boxes of firecrackers in the torrential rains, and less people coming to buy firecrackers.

Sushant Dere, owner Dere Phataka Mart said, “We are looking at at least 20% losses this year from the sale of firecrackers. We also lost two boxes and suffered a loss of firecrackers worth ₹50,000 with the rains flooding our storage unit under the stall since we are close to the river.”

Besides rain, growing awareness about air and noise pollution is another reason for dip in Diwali sale. “Till few years ago we used to purchase fire crackers as our son was in school. Since past two years, the son himself has declined to buy fire crackers considering that it impacts environment,” said Vinaya Godbole, a resident of Sahakarnagar.

With the India Pakistan Match, sale may further hamper as people are unlikely to get out to buy firecrackers.

Harshal Bhokre, president of the Vartak baug Phataka Association also agreed with the other stall owners about possible losses this year. “We are looking at overall losses of 35% to 40% of non sale of firecrackers. Not just the rains but it rained heavily in Shivkasi, leading to less production this year and adding to a price hike of 30% to 35% in the price of the crackers, thus people who used to spend ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 are hesitant and cautious of shopping for firecrackers.”

But there are some people who are willing to risk it and buy crackers like Tejal Murkute, who bought crackers worth ₹6,000 .

“We are celebrating after two years and we are doing it for the sake of our daughter. We have bought only fancy items in fire crackers and are aware that this year it is a risk for the rains might ruin Diwali but its all to see my daughter happy.”