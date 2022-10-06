Cricket match turns violent; three held for murder bid

PUNE: A dispute over playing cricket turned violent after a group of men attacked a person with sticks and sickle near Ganpati Matha in Warje-Malwadi area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Suresh Sharma (19) of Malwadi, Sagar Bhagwat Warkari (22) and Vikas Simban Gaud (18) of Shivne. Seven minors were also involved in the incident.

On Tuesday around 8:30 am, a group of boys were playing cricket at an open space near Ganpati Matha. On a trivial issue, one of the accused started abusing Shubham Mankar (26) before others joined and the latter was beaten up with iron, wooden sticks and sickle. Mankar sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

Abhijit Kale, police sub-inspector said, “Probe revealed that the accused and Mankar had previous rivalry.”

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s brother Nilesh Mankar, the Warje–Malwadi police have registered an FIR against 10 people of which seven are minors. A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with any deadly weapon), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC. ♥