Crime branch arrests duo involved in chain snatchings and vehicle theft

The Pune city crime branch has solved five cases of chain snatching and arrested two accused in connection with the incident. The action comes in the wake of strict orders issued by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to carry out quick detection of petty crimes like chain snatching and vehicle theft which according to him had been affecting the citizens the most.

The accused identified as Deepak Parshuram Mali (22) and Mukesh Sunil Salunke (19), both residents of Mundhwa were arrested by the crime branch sleuths of Unit 5.

A tip off regarding their arrival at Ravidarshan in Hadapsar was received by policemen Ajay Gaikwad and Chetan Chavan and accordingly a trap was laid, and the duo was arrested.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed that there were involved in four cases of chain snatching and one vehicle theft which took place under the jurisdiction of Chaturshringi and Yerawada police stations respectively.

The crime branch officials have recovered 57 grams of gold and three bikes totally estimated to be worth ₹4.13 lakh from their possession. The police later arrested jeweller Samrat Hukum Singh Bhati for accepting buying stolen jewellery from the accused. Salunke is one of the wanted accused in a spate of chain snatching incidents in Hadapsar while Mali has as many as sixteen cases of chain snatching lodged against him at different police stations in the city, crime branch officials said.

The entire action against the accused took place under the guidance of police inspector Hemant Patil and his team members under the guidance of Add CP (crime) Ashok Morale.

Additional CP Morale said that the crime branch has been working to ensure that maximum numbers of chain snatching cases in the city were detected swiftly and the stolen jewellery recovered and returned to the victims.

“We are getting good results as our different units are working on leads and ensuring that the culprits are arrested and citizens’ life is made safe through speedy detections and return of their stolen property at the earliest ,” he said.