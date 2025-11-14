Crime branch arrests three with firearms; one suspect linked to Sharad Mohol gang

The crime branch unit II on Wednesday arrested three individuals, including a suspected member of the Sharad Mohol gang, for illegal possession of firearms. The arrested accused have been identified as Vicky Chavan, 20, a resident of Hinjewadi; Pravin Gudheshwar Ankush, 21, a resident of Shaninagar, Katraj, and Rohit Phulchand Bhalshankar, 22, a resident of Vadgaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrested accused have been identified as Vicky Chavan, 20, a resident of Hinjewadi; Pravin Gudheshwar Ankush, 21, a resident of Shaninagar, Katraj, and Rohit Phulchand Bhalshankar, 22, a resident of Vadgaon.

Acting on a tip-off received, police laid a trap near Bodkewadi Phata on Hinjewadi-Man Road and apprehended the trio. Police recovered four pistols and five live cartridges from their possession.

According to police, Chavan is a suspected member of the Sharad Mohol gang and a native of Ghotawade in Mulshi taluka. Earlier this year, he was arrested by Hinjewadi Police for possessing two pistols and four live cartridges near Mezza Nine Hotel.

Ankush has a case registered against him at the Ghatkopar police station in 2023 for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a minor girl.

Bhalshankar faces multiple criminal cases, including charges under the Arms Act in 2024 at Hinjewadi police station, the POCSO Act in 2025 at Khadak police station, and theft in 2023 at Shirur police station.

Arvind Hire, senior police inspector, said, “We have arrested three persons associated with the gang, and further probe is underway. The firearms seized have been sealed and sent for forensic examination.”