Crime Branch rescues nine girls from prostitution racket 

he Crime Branch Unit 4 of the Pune city police on Saturday raided a massage parlour in the Aundh and rescued nine girls, including four Thai nationals, who were reportedly trapped in a prostitution racket. Of the rescued women, four are Thailand nationals, four are from Maharashtra, and one woman hails from Gujarat, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the raid, police arrested Rikbul Hussain Abu Hussain (26) from Assam and cashier, spa manager and others.

During the investigation, it was revealed that under the banner of the Spa and massage parlour, the accused was running a prostitution racket and forced these women to be involved in illicit activities.

The raid was part of an ongoing effort to combat human trafficking and exploitation. The rescued women have been provided with necessary support, and investigations are underway to apprehend those responsible for the racket.

A case has been filed at Chatuhshringi police station under sections 3,4,5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (ITPA), sections 143,3(5) of the BNS.