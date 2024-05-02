 Criminal killed by rivals in Pune over previous enmity - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Criminal killed by rivals in Pune over previous enmity

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 02, 2024 09:35 PM IST

The deceased identified as Rehan Arif Shaikh (19), a resident of Pimple Gurav, was chased and then killed with stones, chopper and knives by the rival group members on bridge located on Rahatani -Rawet Road at around 6.30 am on Wednesday

A criminal was bludgeoned to death in Old Sangvi, near Kalewadi Phata, sparking tension in the area. A murder case has been lodged in this regard, said police.

The police have registered a murder-related case against suspects identified as Rutik Chavan, Prem More, Deepak Kokate and four others. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police have registered a murder-related case against suspects identified as Rutik Chavan, Prem More, Deepak Kokate and four others. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The criminal identified as Rehan Arif Shaikh (19), a resident of Pimple Gurav, was chased and then killed with stones, chopper and knives by the rival group members on bridge located on Rahatani -Rawet Road at around 6.30 am on Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The police have registered a murder-related case against suspects identified as Rutik Chavan, Prem More, Deepak Kokate and four others.

Tejas Manohar Haskar (18), a resident of new Sangvi, lodged a complaint against the accused at Wakad police station.

According to the police, Tejas along with Rehan and another friend Harshad Kate were going in the direction of Ravet on a two-wheeler when the accused who were tailing them for a long time, accosted them on the bridge and gheraoed them from all the sides.

Rutwik pulled out a knife and slashed his throat while Kokate attacked the victim with a chopper on the neck. The other accused joined the attackers and attacked him with sharp weapons leading to his death and escaped in the direction of Ravet.

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, incharge, Wakad police station, said, “The accused was killed over some previous rivalry by the opponents. We have lodged a murder case and further probe is on. He was a history sheeter and had criminal cases against him at different police stations.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Criminal killed by rivals in Pune over previous enmity
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On