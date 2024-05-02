Criminal killed by rivals in Pune over previous enmity

A criminal was bludgeoned to death in Old Sangvi, near Kalewadi Phata, sparking tension in the area. A murder case has been lodged in this regard, said police. The police have registered a murder-related case against suspects identified as Rutik Chavan, Prem More, Deepak Kokate and four others. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The criminal identified as Rehan Arif Shaikh (19), a resident of Pimple Gurav, was chased and then killed with stones, chopper and knives by the rival group members on bridge located on Rahatani -Rawet Road at around 6.30 am on Wednesday.

Tejas Manohar Haskar (18), a resident of new Sangvi, lodged a complaint against the accused at Wakad police station.

According to the police, Tejas along with Rehan and another friend Harshad Kate were going in the direction of Ravet on a two-wheeler when the accused who were tailing them for a long time, accosted them on the bridge and gheraoed them from all the sides.

Rutwik pulled out a knife and slashed his throat while Kokate attacked the victim with a chopper on the neck. The other accused joined the attackers and attacked him with sharp weapons leading to his death and escaped in the direction of Ravet.

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, incharge, Wakad police station, said, “The accused was killed over some previous rivalry by the opponents. We have lodged a murder case and further probe is on. He was a history sheeter and had criminal cases against him at different police stations.”