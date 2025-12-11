Pune: In a step to safeguard public health, the CSIR–National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, on Monday announced the development of an innovative Chloral Hydrate Test Kit (CHT-KIT) for instant detection of chloral hydrate adulteration in toddy. CSIR develops CHT-kit for instant detection of chloral hydrate adulteration in toddy

The laboratory has formally transferred the technology to the Authentic Chemicals and Research Centre (ACRC-TEM), Tembhurni, paving the way for commercial production and widespread distribution.

Toddy, a naturally fermented drink extracted from palm trees, is sold only through government-licensed outlets. While genuine toddy contains 5–6% ethyl alcohol and natural components, recent investigations have revealed widespread adulteration with chloral hydrate, a sedative chemical banned for sale in India.

In response to rising complaints about declining toddy quality, the Maharashtra government formed a committee comprising excise officials, toddy suppliers, CSIR-NCL scientists, and technical advisors. Laboratory tests confirmed high levels of chloral hydrate in several samples.

Once ingested, chloral hydrate is converted into trichloroethanol, a strong central nervous system depressant, and trichloroacetic acid, a corrosive compound. Health experts warn that consumption can cause vomiting, ulcers, rashes, organ damage, loss of consciousness, and, in severe cases, coma.

Until now, detecting adulteration required excise officers to carry multiple instruments or send samples to laboratories, causing delays in enforcement.

The newly developed CHT-KIT addresses this gap with a quick, field-ready solution. The kit contains a specially formulated reagent that reacts instantly when mixed with a toddy sample. If chloral hydrate is present at 10 mg/L or more, the mixture turns pink; no colour change indicates the sample is free from adulteration.

State excise officials have already been trained to use the device. The test has been validated and approved by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Government of Maharashtra.

CSIR-NCL said the CHT-KIT provides a “simple, rapid, and reliable colour-based solution” that will strengthen field-level monitoring and curb harmful chemical adulteration in toddy.

The initiative is expected to play a key role in protecting public health, improving enforcement, and restoring consumer trust in toddy sold through licensed outlets.