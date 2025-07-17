CSIR-NCL, Covestro partner for polyurethane waste upcycling initiative

In a step towards sustainable plastic waste management, Pune-based CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Covestro (India) Private Limited to develop innovative upcycling technologies for polyurethane waste. Pune-based CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Covestro (India) Private Limited on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Polyurethane is difficult to recycle, and current methods are often inefficient, costly, and environmentally unsustainable. The aim is to overcome existing recycling limitations, such as high energy consumption and degradation of material properties.

Ashish Lele, director of CSIR-NCL, said, “The collaboration represents a significant step toward sustainable plastic management in India and globally, with the potential to transform polyurethane waste into valuable chemical resources.”